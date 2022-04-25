Married at First Sight Australia: Brent opens up about romance with Ella amid Tamara cheating rumours Ella and Brent were paired with other people for the show...

Married at First Sight Australia is never short of drama – and series six had quite the tangled web when it came to two couples. Brent Vitiello and Tamara Djordjevic married at the beginning of the series but faced many obstacles throughout their time together.

Another couple who were a big talking point was Ella Ding and Mitchell Eynaud, who seemed as if all was well when they tied the knot, but, upon arriving at the reunion, the pair announced they had parted ways.

Rumours then came to light that Tamara and Mitchell were involved, even before filming for series six began. And now the tables have turned, as it's been reported that Ella and Brent are now thought to be a couple.

Speaking to New Idea, Brent opened up about his closeness with Ella: "Me and Ella have spoken, we are really, really close. We've had the conversation that if we had been matched, things would've turned out amazingly and we were a lot more suited."

Ella was previously married to Mitch on the show

He added: "We're not entertaining too much right now for the simple fact that Ella is still hurt, she's going through a lot, and this has been a huge experience, so we're not the types to try and jump in or just because everyone wants us to.

"We are just spending time together as really good friends and if something happens, it does, if it doesn't, it doesn't."

Tamara and Mitch denied that anything romantic came between them during filming, but their respective partners remained sceptical.

Ella was a contestant on MAFS series nine

Ella has been vocal about the fact that she now believes that Mitch and Tamara were in a relationship behind her back.

Speaking on the Australian radio show Allan & Carly recently, she said: "The word is that they are together, and they have been for a while. That's what we've all been told. And the speculation is that it's been going on for quite a long time, and potentially even before filming."

She continued: "I mean, it would make sense if they were kind of something this whole time, because no wonder Mitch wasn't committed... it would make sense. I don't even know the answers, and I don't think we'll ever get the answers."

