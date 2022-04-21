Married at First Sight Australia: What happened to Selin and Anthony? The couple were a highlight of the show

Married at First Sight Australia might be almost at the end of its journey, but it's been a series full of drama and many twists and turns. One couple who have been a main talking point of the show is Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta.

MORE: Married at First Sight Australia: Are Selina and Cody still together?

Although the pair seemingly hit if off at first, with the groom gushing over his bride when he first laid eyes on her at the altar the beginning of the series, it seems that it was mostly downhill from there.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Married at First Sight Australia series nine was not short of drama

Daily Mail Australia previously reported that Selin and Anthony were living separate lives even while not filming. The pair were thought to be not present at other social events with the other couples and Selin reportedly told friends she had had enough of the relationship.

But the drama wasn't missing from on-screen either, as viewers saw the couple engage in a huge row during their honeymoon while taking part in a clay pottery class. This blow up prompted Anthony to cut their trip short and fly back a day earlier than planned.

MORE: Married at First Sight Australia 2022: Where are Ella and Mitch now?

MORE: Married At First Sight Australia's Brent makes shock revelation about his dramatic storming off

Selin and Anthony got off to a good start

In later episodes, Anthony and Selin attempted to make amends with the help of the professionals, Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken, but it didn't work out and they eventually went their separate ways.

Since the show wrapped, the individuals have moved onto pastures new. Anthony is in a new relationship with girlfriend, Kate, while Selin is thought to be single and focusing on being a mum.

Fans were eager to share their thoughts of the couple during the series' run and it seems many weren't convinced the pair would go the distance.

The couple eventually parted ways

One person wrote of their first commitment ceremony: "I'm committed to disliking Selin and Anthony #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia," as a second wrote: "I can't see how Selin and Anthony will survive the commitment ceremony #MAFSA."

A third tweeted: "You want a nice guy, they give you one and you act like a mean girl? If you wanted a bad boy, you shoulda said that." Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: "Selin has messed up and made a good man walk straight out the door. Anthony is right to leave since he doesn't feel appreciated."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.