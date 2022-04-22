Married At First Sight Australia: What really happened between Tamara and Mitch? Did the two contestants really date?

Viewers have been glued to the sofa this month while watching the latest series of Married At First Sight Australia air on E4.

The dating show with a twist sees compatible-on-paper couples meet for the first time at the altar before getting to know each other. But what really went down between season nine stars Tamara Djordjevic and Mitch Eynaud, who were actually paired with other people in the love experiment? Find out here…

WATCH: Married at First Sight Australia returned with a dramatic ninth series

Tamara and Mitch were never coupled together during the show, but according to Mitch's ex-wife Ella Ding, the pair were reportedly in a secret relationship that began before cameras started rolling.

At the final Dinner Party, Tamara was confronted about texting Mitch ahead of exchanging final vows with her husband, Brent Vitiello. It led to the two of them deciding not to go ahead with marrying each other, exchanging some vicious words at the altar.

Tamara was confronted about texting Mitch on the show

Meanwhile, Ella and Mitch appeared as a united front and continued along with the experiment. However, it appears that the marriage between the Victoria-based beautician and the financial planner from Queensland broke down just days before filming the reunion episode in January of this year.

And since then, Ella has been vocal about the fact that she now believes that Mitch and Tamara were in a relationship behind her back. Speaking on the Australian radio show Allan & Carly recently, she said: "The word is that they are together, and they have been for a while. That's what we've all been told. And the speculation is that it's been going on for quite a long time, and potentially even before filming."

Ella has accused the pair of dating behind her back

She continued: "I mean, it would make sense if they were kind of something this whole time, because no wonder Mitch wasn't committed... it would make sense. I don't even know the answers, and I don't think we'll ever get the answers."

Meanwhile, things have only gotten more complicated recently as it appears that there could be a romance brewing between the two wronged exes, Ella and Brent. Speaking to New Idea, Brent said: "Me and Ella have spoken. We are really, really close. We've had the conversation that if we had been matched, things would've turned out amazingly and we were a lot more suited."

He added that they hadn't taken things beyond a friendship because Ella was still healing after her split from ex Mitch, adding: "We are just spending time together as really good friends, and if something happens, it does; if it doesn't, it doesn't. We're kind of open to both of it."

