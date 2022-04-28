Dan Walker shares reunion plans with BBC star amid exit from BBC Breakfast The 45-year-old is moving to Channel 5 soon

Dan Walker has revealed that he is set to reunite with his former Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova when he attends the Professionals Tour in Sheffield next weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 45-year-old presenter revealed that he will be taking his family to watch his former co-stars when they bring their show to his current home town.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker says he's 'broken' in hilarious reunion video

Posting a picture of the Strictly cast, he wrote the caption: "All the best to this lovely bunch of humans who start their Strictly Pro Tour tonight.

"My former professional partner, and 2-time World Champion, @nadiyabychkova has confirmed it is officially 'amazing'

"Can't wait to take the family to go and see them in Sheffield next weekend."

Dan competed in the most recent series of the BBC dancing show and was eliminated in week 11 along with his dance partner Nadiya.

Dan is to reunite with Nadiya while attending the Strictly tour

The Strictly tour, which opens on Thursday 28 April in Salford, will see Nadiya perform alongside dancing favourites such as Dianne Buswell, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer and Kai Widdrington.

The news of Dan's exciting family outing comes just weeks after the former Football Focus host announced that he would be leaving the BBC and moving to Channel 5 to present 5 News alongside other projects for the broadcaster.

Dan was paired with Nadiya during Strictly's 2021 series

Sharing the news via Channel 5's official Twitter account earlier this month, the presenter said: "In the next few weeks, I'm going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5. I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there.

"But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities like this come around very often. And I can't wait," he added.

