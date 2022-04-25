Dan Walker reveals the one BBC Breakfast co-star he will miss in sweet post The 45-year-old is moving to Channel 5

Dan Walker has revealed that he will miss his BBC Breakfast co-host, Sally Nugent, in a sweet new post on Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter, the presenter shared a hilarious video clip from Monday's edition of the news show which shows Sally in stitches of laughter after Dan encouraged viewers to send in images of their garden gnomes.

WATCH: Dan Walker shared a hilarious video from Monday's edition of BBC Breakfast

He wrote the caption: "I am going to miss Sally [laughing face emoji] #ShowUsYourGnomes #BBCBreakfast @sallynugent."

Fans were quick to praise the presenting duo in the comments, with one person writing: "Watching @mrdanwalker and @sallynugent on @BBCNews, cheered me right up about the gnomes. Love watching you two together, Dan you will be missed when you leave," while another added: "@sallynugent you and @mrdanwalker have cheered me up today #gnomes."

A third viewer commented: "Daniel! We're going to miss you and this banter big time."

The 45-year-old recently announced that he would be leaving BBC Breakfast in the coming weeks and will be moving to Channel 5 to present 5 News as well as other projects for the broadcaster.

Dan posted a hilarious video of him and Sally on Monday's show

Sharing the news via Channel 5's official Twitter account earlier this month, Dan said: "In the next few weeks, I'm going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5. I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there.

"But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities like this come around very often. And I can't wait."

Following speculation over the reasons motivating Dan's exit, he was forced to clarify the truth behind his decision just two weeks ago.

Dan is moving to Channel 5

Posting a scenic photograph to his Instagram, he wrote the caption: "It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up 'moles' and so-called 'sources' claim."

He continued: "In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge and the opportunity to make some exciting telly.

"The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave. They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure. Have a lovely Monday. I'm off to have some toast."

