Dan Walker admits he's 'in trouble' with BBC Breakfast co-host Sally Nugent

Dan Walker revealed that he was "in trouble" with his BBC Breakfast co-star Sally Nugent live on the news programme on Wednesday morning after receiving a speeding ticket.

The 45-year-old was discussing a news story about a motorist who was caught driving at 257mph on the German Autobahn when Sally swiped at her co-host for speeding.

Chatting about the German driver, Dan admitted: "Now I don't mind admitting that I once got a speeding thingy, I was going 56 in a 50. Very bad, right?

"What? Did you do something wrong?" asked Sally.

Dan continued: "But a motorist who filmed himself driving on the Autobahn in Germany didn't receive any sort of sanction from the police. Now you can go whatever speed you like on the Autobahn, but you've got to make sure that it's not dangerous.

"He was going 257 miles per hour. This was in a Bugatti Chiron, which has a top speed of 261, so it was a little bit below the top speed possible.

Dan admitted he was "in trouble" with Sally while on the show

"Police looked at the video and decided to take no action after studying the footage because it wasn't dangerous. 257 miles an hour!"

"That has got to be dangerous, Daniel," said Sally, before adding: "Never do that!"

Dan cheekily responded: "Oh right, you called me Daniel there! We're in trouble, right!"

"I know you speed now!" Sally replied, as Dan shamefully looked towards the floor, mumbling: "I'm going to bow my head and take full responsibility, thank you. I'm very sorry."

Dan will miss Sally when he leaves for Channel 5

"For 56 in a 50!" Sally laughingly responded, before admitting: "It's not that bad."

"It is. It is wrong," added Dan.

The former Football Focus host is going to miss his co-star when he makes his departure from the BBC in the coming weeks.

At the beginning of this month, Dan announced that he is moving to Channel 5 to front 5 News as well as other projects for the broadcaster. The presenter is yet to reveal his leaving date.

BBC Breakfast airs daily on BBC One from 6am.

