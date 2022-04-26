Dan Walker makes major announcement amid BBC Breakfast exit

Dan Walker recently announced that he would be leaving BBC Breakfast after six years and now he has made another exciting career move.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 45-year-old revealed that he is releasing a new book later this year, titled Standing On The Shoulders.

Sharing a promotional photo of the book, Dan added the caption: "Some exciting news… My new book 'Standing On The Shoulders' is going to be out in October.

"It's all about some of the amazing people who help us to see a little further than we can on our own. I was totally blown away by your response to my last book 'Remarkable People' and I can't wait for you to read this one.

"You can pre-order it by following the link in my bio. Thanks."

Dan's new book offers "a totally fresh batch of humble heroes whose actions, bravery and determination have helped shape their communities".

Fans were quick to congratulate the star on his latest project, with one person writing: "Congratulations on your new book," while another added: "Can't wait to read it. Your first book was amazing. Touching stories."

A third fan commented: "Great news!! Roll on October, so looking forward to reading this one after your success with the first," while another added: "Congrats, hope you will be some book signings around the country."

The news comes just weeks after the former Football Focus host announced that he would be leaving the BBC and moving to Channel 5 to present 5 News alongside other projects for the broadcaster.

Posting the news via Channel 5's official Twitter account earlier this month, Dan said: "In the next few weeks, I'm going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5. I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there.

"But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities like this come around very often. And I can't wait," he added.

