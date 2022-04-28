Married At First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer shares cryptic post amid dramatic finale The star's marriage to Jackson was a big talking point this series

Married at First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has shared a cryptic message with her social media followers after the dramatic ninth series of the reality show came to an end.

MORE: Married At First Sight Australia's Daniel Holmes sparks reaction as he shares tribute to Carolina

Olivia, who was one of the most talked about participants due to a fiery rivalry with fellow star Domenica Calarco, wrote a defiant message on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a selfie of her wearing some stylish shades and a cocktail.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you watch series nine of Married At First Sight?

"Cheers to getting better and not staying bitter," the 28-year-old wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to react and share their support for the star. One person said: "That's the way to be!" as a second added: "My eyes have been blessed." Meanwhile, her partner, Jackson, added: "Litttt."

It comes soon after the teaching student confirmed that she and her husband on the show, Jackson Lonie are still very much an item following the series finale.

MORE: Married At First Sight Australia set for major shake-up in future series

MORE: Do MAFS couples get paid for being on the show?

Olivia shared this post on her Instagram

Earlier this month, the couple were pictured by paparazzi in Sydney as they shopped for wedding rings – this sparked many engagement rumours. However, fans online were quick to claim these photos were staged.

Staged or not, it seems Jackson and Olivia's intentions are true. Olivia told 9Entertainment after they renewed their vows during the show that telling him she loved him felt "natural", despite him not saying it back.

Olivia with her husband on the show, Jackson

"I also hoped that he kinda wouldn't because I think if he did I would always question if he just said it because pressure got to him. I think he's there, he just hasn't had the penny drop, the eureka moment hasn't happened… but we're very close."

The pair are showing their affection for each other in plenty of posts on social media. Olivia shared a sweet selfie of the pair a couple of weeks back, as they enjoyed a date away from the cameras. "Our first off-camera date," she captioned the post.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.