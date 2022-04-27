Married At First Sight Australia's Daniel Holmes sparks reaction as he shares tribute to Carolina Did you watch series nine?

Married At First Sight Australia star Daniel Holmes sparked a major reaction among fans when he shared a loving tribute to his girlfriend Carolina Santos on Wednesday, following the end of the ninth series.

Posting on Instagram, Daniel, who was originally partnered with Jessica Seracino for the experiment, shared a photo of him and Carolina walking hand-in-hand on the beach, as well as a series of other photos, along with the caption: "What a ride! Let the next chapter begin."

WATCH: Married at First Sight Australia series nine official trailer

The snaps sparked a reaction among fans, with many of Daniel's followers saying the same thing in the comments section. One person wrote: "Beautiful couple. I can see mini Daniel and Carolina's running around very soon and with everything you've been through in the past, you will be a wonderful father Daniel. Good on you both xx."

A second fan commented: "You both did what was right for you both. Wishing you both all the best from the UK." A third added: "Wish you both all the best. You both deserve to be happy! Lots of love from UK."

Daniel shared this tribute to his girlfriend, Carolina, on Instagram

Despite fans being thrilled for the couple, their romance got off to a rocky start. Both Daniel and Carolina were originally with other people: Daniel with Jessica, while Carolina was married to Dion Giannarelli. However, after meeting at one of the show's dinner parties, the pair hit it off and began a relationship behind their respective partners' backs.

Carolina and Daniel are going strong after the show

Now the drama's over, the couple are still going strong. Prior to Daniel's sweet tribute, Carolina also shared a loving video of the pair to her social media.

She posted a video montage filled with various clips of the couple sharing a few kisses and hugs. She captioned the video: "Luckiest girl feels," while the song You're Still The One by Eddie Tom played over the clip.

