Inside Bargain Hunt's Christina Trevanion's sweet years-long friendship with co-stars Philip Serrell and Charles Hanson

Christina Trevanion has been on our screens for over a decade, lending her auctioneering talents to popular BBC daytime shows such as Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip, and The Travelling Auctioneers.

The 42-year-old presenter has teamed up with an array of experts over the years, but has formed a sweet friendship with two particular co-stars: Philip Serrell and Charles Hanson. The trio have often worked together on episodes of Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, and even went on a live tour together. Keep reading for an insight into their heartwarming bond.

WATCH: Christina Trevanion presents The Travelling Auctioneers

Together through thick and thin

Christina made her presenting debut on Bargain Hunt in 2012 and has since featured on many episodes with Philip, who has been on the show since its inception in 2000, and Charles, who joined a couple of years later in 2002.

Reflecting on her time on the programme in November last year, Christina shared a throwback photo from her first-ever episode, revealing that her purple dress was a second-hand purchase for £14.99. Sharing her appreciation for her co-stars, she penned in the caption: "I love wearing it now because it reminds me how far I've come, how quickly these years fly by... and that clearly my taste hasn't changed! It also reminds me of a fantastic decade with my Bargain Hunt family, who have been there for me through thick and thin (literally!)."

Fun times on-set

Christina clearly loves spending time with Philip and Charles both on and off the show's set. Back in 2021, she shared a sweet black-and-white snap from a dessert date with Philip, showing the 70-year-old moments away from tucking into a delicious-looking trifle. Christina joked in the caption: "Love is….Sharing trifle. SHARING Phil…"

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram Christina shared a snap of her friend and co-star Philip Serrell enjoying a trifle

Christina often posts behind-the-scenes photos with her co-stars on social media and shared her appreciation for them both after spending a weekend of filming together. Alongside a touching picture of the trio smiling from ear to ear with their arms around each other, she penned: "Well that was a fun weekend! How lucky am I to have spent the last two days in the company of these two #bargainhunt legends? Love, love, love these guys."

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram Christina shares a sweet friendship with Philip and Charles Hanson

Celebrating milestones

Earlier this year, Christina marked Philip's 70th birthday with a heartfelt post on social media. Sharing a selfie of the pair posing in front of an idyllic seaside backdrop, the auctioneer penned: "One minute you're 20 in the 70's… and the next you're 70 in the 20's! Happiest of birthdays to the man, the myth, the legend…"

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram Christina celebrated Philip's 70th birthday with a sweet Instagram post

Going on tour

After years of working together on-screen, Christina, Charles and Philip decided to take their talents to the stage in a live tour, Antiques and a Little Bit of Nonsense, which debuted in the spring of 2023.

The trio were joined by their co-star Charlie Ross for the theatre show, which saw the group share secrets of the antiques world.

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram Christina went on tour with her pals

Ahead of the tour's debut, Charles spoke of their friendship. "We've all got to know each other very well over the last 20 years – all through our mutual love of antiques," he explained. "Thankfully the great British public like ancient things too – me included – and we all gained the opportunity to work together on various antiques-related TV shows."

Taking to Instagram ahead of the show, Christina shared a fun snap of her three pals carrying her as she lay across their forearms. "Sunday fun with the boys! The best thing about our upcoming theatre tour is getting to spend more time with some of my favourite people!" she wrote.

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram The antique experts looked like they were having a ball during their theatre tour

Following the success of the 2023 tour, Christina announced a second outing for the autumn. Sharing the news on Instagram, the mum-of-two posted a selfie of her and Philip, referring to her co-star as a "cherished pal".

"A sunset seaside selfie with one of my dearest, most cherished pals @philip_serrell," she wrote in the caption, adding a red heart emoji. "#ilfracombe you were awesome… and very memorable! Thank you for having us for our @antiquesontour autumn 2023 dates coming soon!"