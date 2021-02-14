American Idol judges' children: Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie See the cutest snaps of their families here

American Idol is set to captivate viewers once again as it returns to ABC this month, with a new bunch of aspiring singers hoping to impress judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and win the prize of a lifetime.

However, as fans will know, things are a little bit different this year. For the first time ever auditions have been held remotely with the judges tuning into the watch live via custom-built Zoom technology. As the new series kicks off, why not get to know the families of the judges - most likely listening in just out of shot - a little better?

From Katy Perry to Ryan Seacrest, see the cutest snaps of their families here...

WATCH: Katy Perry makes rare comment about daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry

Katy Perry became a first-time mom last year! The pop star welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiance Orlando Bloom in August 2020, and while they've spent the majority of her first months living in a global pandemic, they are embracing their time with their child.

Katy and fiance Orlando welcomed daughter Daisy last year

During an Instagram Live, Katy gushed: "She's changed my life and still continues to change my life. I created space for her and therefore didn't have the extra time that I have had in the past 35 years, and so I had to create space and I'm glad I did."

Little Daisy is doted on not only by her parents but her older half-brother Flynn. The ten-year-old is Orlando's son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Luke Bryan

When he's not performing on stage or serving as a judge on the ABC singing competition, Luke Bryan has his hands full at home! The country singer shares two sons, Thomas, 11, Tatum, 9, with his wife, Caroline, who married in 2006. He is also the adoptive father of his sister Kelly's three children.

Luke and his big brood

Tragedy struck twice for the family when Kelly passed away in 2007, followed by husband, Ben in 2014. Left without parents, teenagers Til, Jordan and Kris were adopted by their uncle.

Talking about the life-changing series of events in an interview with People, Luke's wife said: "We never thought twice about it. You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that."

Lionel Richie

At 71, Lionel Richie is both a dad and a grandfather! The legendary crooner and his first wife took in daughter Nicole Richie in the 1980s when she was just an infant, and later officially adopted her. Now 39, Nicole and rocker husband Joel Madden have two sons of their own who Lionel dotes on.

Lionel with daughters Nicole and Sofia

He revealed back in 2017 that his two grandsons had no idea that he was famous until they saw him perform live for the first time a few years ago. "They said, 'We didn't know Pop Pop could sing!' That's the humbling point of being with the family," he told AP News.

With his second wife Diane Alexander, Lionel has two more children - a son, Miles, 26, and a daughter, Sofia, 22 who are both models.

Ryan Seacrest

While host Ryan Seacrest doesn't have children of his own, he's one proud uncle! The TV star, who also presents Live With Kelly and Ryan, sparked a mass reaction when he shared an adorable snap of his niece Flora on Instagram. Alongside a super sweet snapshot of his sister's one-year-old, he wrote: "Flora the Explorer!"

Ryan is one doting uncle to niece Flora

"You are going to be an amazing Father someday!!" wrote one, while a second said: "That's a good look for you!"

As for when Ryan might start a family of his own, he told Larry King back in 2013 it's definitely on the cards. "I love children," he said. "I do want to have children."

