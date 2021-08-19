The Crown series five: everything we know so far The Netflix show is beloved by fans

The Crown is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, so it's no wonder that as soon as fans binged all ten episodes of series four at the end of 2020, they were left immediately wanting more. Fortunately, production for the next instalment is well underway and the excitement is already building.

As well as fast forwarding to a new chapter in the royal family's history, the new episodes will boast a brand new cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West and Imelda Staunton.

While we eagerly await the royal drama's return to screens, check out our roundup of everything we know so far about the upcoming fifth series of The Crown...

WATCH: The Crown season four - official trailer

When is series five of The Crown coming out?

There's currently no release date for The Crown series five and given series four only dropped at the back end of 2020, it's likely fans will be waiting some time.

However, according to Deadline, filming and production for the show kicked off in June with the expectation of the episodes hitting Netflix sometime in 2022.

Dominic West has been cast as Prince Charles

Who will star in series five of The Crown?

With a new series comes a new cast and series five will see a whole host of stars taking on the lead roles. Replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II will be award-winning actress Imelda Staunton, while The Two Popes star Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip.

Sadly, Emma Corrin only got to play Princess Diana for one season. But it looks as if the role is in good hands with The Night Manager and The Great Gatsby star Elizabeth Debicki. Playing Prince Charles is The Wire and The Affair star Dominic West. After Helena Bonham Carter's fantastic portrayal, Lesley Manville will be her replacement to play the late Princess Margaret.

With filming underway, the streaming giant has released a number of photographs in the past couple of weeks to give fans a glimpse of what's to come. First, an image of Imelda looking every inch the royal monarch was teased. Then, earlier this week, photos of Dominic and Elizabeth as Prince Charles and Princess Diana were released – making fans all the more excited.

Johnny Lee Miller is also joining the cast as Prime Minster John Major. According to reports, Claudia Harrison will portray Princess Anne, although this is yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana for the upcoming fifth series

What will series five of The Crown be about?

The Crown series five will pick up from roughly where the end of the fourth instalment finished, in 1990. The fourth season was particularly notable as it included the introduction of Diana into the royal family. The episodes focused predominantly on the rise and fall of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage throughout the eighties.

Series four was also a retelling of the cultural and social aspects of society at the time through a political lens with the introduction of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson.

Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin received high praise for their portrayal of Charles and Diana

There are a number of real-life occurrences and events that might reach the script pages for series five including the downfall of Thatcher, Prince Charles and Diana's divorce and the Princess of Wales' subsequent Panorama interview, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's divorce.

Peter Morgan, the brains behind The Crown, previously stated that the show had a 20 year limit, meaning the show wouldn't dramatise any events that occurred in the past two decades.

With this in mind, it's possible that series five would perhaps cover the first half of the 1990s, while series six might cover the latter half of the decade, including the death of the Princess of Wales. But, as always, we'll have to wait and see to find out the details!

Season four marked the end of Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies as the Queen and Prince Philip

What have the stars said about series five of The Crown?

The stars joining series five of The Crown have all express their delight at signing up for the popular drama. Jonathan Pryce said in a statement: "I am delighted to be working with Netflix again. The positive experience I had making 'The Two Popes' has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip. To be doing so with Peter Morgan in the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy."

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki said of her role as Diana: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

