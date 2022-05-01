Grace's John Simm opens up about future of ITV drama The actor plays the titular DS Roy Grace

Grace star John Simm has opened up about the future of the hit ITV detective drama, revealing that he is "more than happy" to keep playing DS Roy Grace for as long as viewers keep watching the show.

In a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, the actor admitted that he wasn't "at all" hesitant about taking a role that he could be attached to for a prolonged period of time.

"In this day and age, we should be thankful to be working, and when this role came to me straight after the pandemic, I was just so keen to work," he explained. "Maybe if I was younger, it might have been a thing – back then, I didn't want to hang around projects for too long because I wanted to do different stuff, but I've been doing this job for 30 odd years."

He continued: "I've played loads of different characters, and I'm sure there'll be loads more coming up, I'll do other things as well. But Roy Grace is such an intriguing part and to have the whole world of the novels to immerse myself in has been invaluable.

John Simm is "more than happy" to continue playing DS Roy Grace

"I'm more than happy to keep playing him if people want to keep watching the show," he added.

For those who have yet to watch the drama, it has been adapted from Peter James' award-winning novels and follows tenacious detective, Roy Grace, who is plagued with the mysterious disappearance of his wife as he investigates crimes in and around Brighton.

John stars alongside Richie Campbell

The series made its return last Sunday following a single feature-length episode which was released back in 2021. The most recent episode saw DS Grace faced with two seemingly unconnected cases before realising that both incidents may be the work of a serial killer.

Grace continues on ITV on Sunday 1 May at 9pm.

