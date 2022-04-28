GMB's Richard Arnold takes swipe at Ranvir Singh - see her response The entertainment editor made a joking jibe at the host

Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold took a cheeky swipe at Ranvir Singh in an awkward moment on Thursday's edition of the news show.

The entertainment editor appeared on the programme to update viewers on the latest showbiz news and towards the end of his segment, jokingly told Ranvir that he would get more airtime if she "stopped talking".

Discussing the line-up for UNICEF's upcoming Soccer Aid, Richard revealed that celebrities such as Liam Payne, Lucien Laviscount and Martin Compston would be taking to the pitch. The presenters were debating the colours of the team uniform when the awkward moment occurred.

Richard said: "To be honest, I'd never be seen in claret and turquoise. Who can pull that off?"

"Claret and blue!" exclaimed host Ben Shephard.

Richard jokingly took a swipe at Ranvir during Thursday's show

Ranvir chimed in: "I bet you like a little merlot, rather than a claret, don't you?"

"I definitely like my reds," Richard started before Ranvir cut in: "I'm keen to know what accent Liam Payne will be using to captain his team because when he was on this show at the Oscars, he came out with all sorts of strange accents."

Richard replied: "My agent is currently looking at this going, 'I get 10 per cent of that?' which is not a lot."

Ranvir added: "You should get more than ten per cent of air time, in my view," to which Richard jokingly responded: "Bless you, Ranvir. Well if you stopped talking, I might do. Crash on."

Ranvir hosted alongside Ben Shephard on Thursday

Laughter erupted from members of the crew and after a brief pause, Ranvir simply replied: "Bye."

One viewer noticed the slightly tense interaction and tweeted: "Oh I say Richard 'If Ranvir stopped talking he would get more air time.' Oops Ranvir is not a happy bunny," while another encouraged Richard to speak up, writing: "@GMB Is this a news program or a comedy show? And speak up Richard, your voice keeps tailing off."

