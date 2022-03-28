GMB's Susanna Reid makes rare comment about the downside of fame The mum-of-three hosts the ITV news show

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid has opened up about the downside of fame, revealing that she prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

Appearing as a host on the ITV news show on Monday alongside Richard Madeley, Susanna was joined by Hollywood actress Hayley Mills and comedian Keith Lemon to discuss the 94th Academy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In the wake of Will Smith's violent outburst at the prestigious awards ceremony, where he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the presenters were talking about the pitfalls of fame.

Susanna said: "There's also the issue when you're that famous, Hollywood famous, like Will Smith, about how much privacy you lose. They've made a decision, Jada has a podcast where she talks very openly about their personal life, their marriage, their children but of course that opens up the doors into your life. How do you close them off again? It takes its toll."

Keith then asked the mum-of-three if she liked being famous, to which she replied: "I love what I do. I don't consider myself famous and I'm very, very private about my life.

Susanna opened up about the downfalls of fame

"I don't expose my private life because I don't like that part of it."

Susanna has previously opened up about her home life with her three sons, Sam, 19, Finn, 17, and Jack, 16, revealing that they do not watch her on the ITV programme.

Chatting to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine earlier this month, she said: "They don't watch me. Sometimes clips of the programme are on TikTok and there’s a little bit of a: 'Wow, OK, Mum's on TikTok,' but it’s not a big deal."

Susanna has hosted GMB since 2014

The broadcaster also opened up about her decision to take a step back from "extra work" in order to be "present" for her children.

"So I’ve got Good Morning Britain, which is my full-time job, and then I’m there for the boys," she explained. "I’ve got one more documentary coming out, which has already been filmed, but I actually made a decision not to do extra work."

