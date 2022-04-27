GMB guest makes cheeky dig at Piers Morgan - Susanna Reid reacts

Good Morning Britain guest Jack Whitehall made a cheeky jibe at Piers Morgan while appearing on Wednesday's edition of the ITV news show.

After being asked by host Susanna Reid to give his take on the Will Smith slapping incident at the Oscars in March, the comedian revealed that he would choose his targets wisely when telling jokes at awards shows and would pick on "safe target" Piers Morgan.

WATCH: Jack Whitehall makes cheeky dig at Piers Morgan live on GMB

"My piece of advice, as well, and this is what I've always said in awards shows, is just be careful who you pick on," the former BRIT Awards presenter explained.

"You'll know this about me, Susanna, if ever I'm in a room, I always just throw Piers Morgan under the bus over and over again because I know that that's a very safe target because there's no way Piers would get up on to the stage quick enough to slap me. I would be able to run away in time," he jokingly added.

"He wouldn't walk on Jack, he'd walk out," quipped Ed Balls, prompting laughter from Susanna.

Jack Whitehall made a cheeky jibe at Piers Morgan

"Oooh, shots fired," added Jack.

Later, just before the interview came to an end, Susanna said: "Take care up there on stage," to which Jack replied: "I don't want to get de-platformed and end up on TalkTV."

Susanna responded: "One of the most successful cancellations of all time," before laughing.

"Don't cancel me please," Jack added.

Piers recently launched his own chat show on TalkTV

Viewers of the show were quick to react to the comments, with one person tweeting: "That was a savage comment from @jackwhitehall regarding @piersmorgan and @TalkTV!" while another simply tweeted a laughing face emoji.

The cheeky jibe at Piers comes just days after the former GMB host debuted his own evening chat show on TalkTV, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Since its launch, Piers has interviewed major guests including former President of the United States, Donald Trump, and is set to interview World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury on Wednesday night's show.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV.

