Susanna Reid inundated with praise as GMB makes major change

Susanna Reid has been inundated with praise and well wishes from Good Morning Britain viewers as she reported live from the Polish-Ukrainian border on Monday morning.

MORE: Good Morning Britain viewers confused after Susanna Reid takes break from the show

The 51-year-old travelled to the region with a small crew on Saturday in order to interview Amelia, the seven-year-old Ukrainian girl who went viral after singing Frozen's Let It Go from a bomb shelter back in March.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid breaks down in tears during Good Morning Britain interview

Announcing the news via Twitter on Sunday, Susanna wrote: "I am @gmb in Poland with a special interview with Amelia & her mum Lilia. The seven-year-old who sang 'Let it Go' in the Kyiv bomb shelter has become a symbol of her nation. And I’ll be reporting from the Polish-Ukrainian border live from 6am Monday #GMB."

Fans urged the star to stay safe, with one person commenting: "Good luck tomorrow morning Susanna Reid and please please stay safe as much as you can," while another added: "We all need some inspiration in our lives. Be careful."

MORE: Susanna Reid sparks major reaction in striking rainbow blouse

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid makes rare comment about the downside of fame

A third person wrote: "Just want to say @susannareid100 be very very careful out there… Good luck, I hope it all goes well but please stay safe."

Susanna reported live from the Polish-Ukrainian border on Monday

Following Susanna's prerecorded interview with Amelia and her mother, Lilia, viewers of the show took to Twitter to praise the presenter.

One person tweeted: "Lovely interview done by the brilliant Susanna and what a wonderful brave little girl," while another added: "You are doing an absolutely fabulous job. With your compassion and sympathy with the families that remain they are so brave as you are too and your team. Eye-opening report. Take care."

Fans praised the interview with Amelia

A third person tweeted: "Welcome back, good morning Susanna, so please to see you live from Ukrainian border, stay safe and keep well be careful good luck lovely," while another commented: "Some great work going on. Little girl and her mum, an inspiration."

While Susanna interviewed families fleeing Ukraine, Richard Madeley fronted the show alone in the studio.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.