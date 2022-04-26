GMB viewers left 'cringing' as Ed Balls 'puts moves' on Susanna Reid Fans were in hysterics

Good Morning Britain viewers were left "cringing" on Tuesday morning after Ed Balls showed off his dance moves while hosting alongside Susanna Reid.

The presenters were joined by Entertainment Editor Richard Arnold, who updated viewers with the latest TV and showbiz news.

The discussion turned to Strictly Come Dancing as Richard informed the panel that Anton Du Beke is uncertain about whether he will be returning to the show as a judge.

As the iconic Strictly music started to play, Ed began to fan his face before Richard quipped, "All four of us have got PTSD now," referring to himself, Ed, Susanna and Ranvir Singh, who was sitting on the other side of the desk.

Ed then displayed his Gangnam Style dance moves, which Strictly fans will remember from his unforgettable salsa with Katya Jones back in 2016.

Laughter erupted from the studio, before Susanna started clapping "Oh, come on! There we go."

Just before Richard moved on to the next entertainment news item, PSY's Gangnam Style began to play in the studio, prompting Ed to thrust himself towards Susanna in a move he called "the pony".

"I beg your pardon? I don't remember that move," responded Susanna, to which Richard added: "Well that escalated."

Ed explained: "It's called the pony."

"Even I'm not dignifying that with a response," quipped Richard, before Susanna laughingly added: "I think less of that."

Viewers were quick to comment on the hilarious scene, with some unimpressed with Ed's moves: "It's far too early for Ed Balls to be putting Gangnam Style 'pony' moves on Susanna Reid," while another added: "I'm cringing."

Other fans were left in hysterics, with one person writing: "Oh I laughed, a bit of coffee spilt won't lie… Love Ed and love how Susanna, Ravir and Richard all gasped when the Strictly theme was played "Ooh everyone at the desk's triggered by that one"!!" while another added: "Love it go @edballs," alongside laughing face emojis.

A third fan pleaded with ITV to keep Ed on the GMB news desk, writing: "We love Ed Balls, more of him please."

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV.

