Dan Walker has fans 'in tears' as BBC Breakfast star prepares for 'surreal' final show

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker had fans in tears on Tuesday night as he confirmed his leaving date via Twitter, revealing that it feels 'surreal' to be exiting the show.

The 45-year-old is leaving the channel in two weeks' time and will be joining Channel 5 to host 5 News as well as other projects for the broadcaster.

Posting a clip from the show, in which he tells viewers that he is leaving on May 17, Dan added the caption: "So… my final day on #bbcbreakfast will be two weeks today! (May 17). It still feels a little surreal but @sallynugenttv has promised to bake me a goodbye tart [cry laughing emoji].

"Thank you for all the kind comments. You're all lovely," he added.

Fans were left emotional by the news and took to the comments section. One person tweeted: "You will be missed Dan. I ended up in tears already, that was from 6am this morning. But I do wish you all the best. And thank you so much for being there in our breakfast mornings. Like with @louiseminchin you have touched so many lives," while another added: "We are all going to miss you Dan… You are a superb presenter… I will be tuning in on the 17th. It's gonna be emotional."

A third viewer wrote: "Aww Dan gutted you are going, BBC Breakfast won't be the same without you," followed by a crying face emoji.

Dan officially announced his leaving date on Tuesday's edition of the BBC news show. Turning to his co-host Sally Nugent, he said: "May 17 is my last day, so two weeks today."

Following a quiet gasp, Sally responded: "Ooh, that’s not many shifts left, is it?

"If you discount this one, it's only six. Six more three o'clockers and I'm out of here," added Dan, laughing.

Dan pictured with Sally Nugent and his former co-host Louise Minchin

Dan then went on to thank viewers of the show for their support following his decision: "The other thing to say is, thank you to everybody who sent so many lovely messages.

"And one thing I have realised, because lots of people want to chat to you about this programme. It means an awful lot to a lot of people. It's reminded me how special this show is, and how much everybody who watches it loves it.

"So, thank you very much to everyone who's come up and said some lovely things," he added.

BBC Breakfast airs from 6am on BBC One.

