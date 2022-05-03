Dan Walker reveals BBC Breakfast departure date in emotional message to fans The 45-year-old is moving to Channel 5

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has finally confirmed the date that he will be departing from the channel after six years.

MORE: Dan Walker shares reunion plans with BBC star amid exit from BBC Breakfast

The 45-year-old, who is moving to Channel 5 later this month, appeared on the BBC programme on Tuesday morning and shared the news with viewers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker reveals BBC Breakfast departure date in emotional message to fans

"Come on everyone, brace yourselves," said his co-host Sally Nugent, warning fans of the upcoming announcement.

Dan started: "You know you keep asking me when I’m going? Well, I can tell you now, officially.

MORE: Dan Walker admits he's 'in trouble' with BBC Breakfast co-host Sally Nugent

MORE: Dan Walker makes major announcement amid BBC Breakfast exit

"I'm leaving in five minutes. You can do the rest yourself, can’t you?" he said to Sally jokingly.

Dan is leaving the BBC on May 17

He confirmed: "May 17 is my last day, so two weeks today."

Following a quiet gasp, Sally responded: "Ooh, that’s not many shifts left, is it?

"If you discount this one, it's only six. Six more three o'clockers and I'm out of here," added Dan, laughing.

Dan went on to thank viewers of the show for their support following his decision: "The other thing to say is, thank you to everybody who sent so many lovely messages.

"And one thing I have realised, because lots of people want to chat to you about this programme. It means an awful lot to a lot of people. It's reminded me how special this show is, and how much everybody who watches it loves it.

Dan is moving to Channel 5

"So, thank you very much to everyone who's come up and said some lovely things," he added.

Dan announced his departure from the show back in April. Posting the news via Channel 5's official Twitter account earlier this month, Dan said: "In the next few weeks, I'm going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5. I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there.

"But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities like this come around very often. And I can't wait," he added.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.