DI Ray viewers left reeling after huge twist in episode three The ITV drama delivered a major revelation in it's penultimate episode

ITV's new police drama, DI Ray is well and truly underway with its third gripping instalment airing on Wednesday night.

The latest episode of the series which has been produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, saw Parminder Nagra's DI Rachita Ray and the team uncover more evidence about the chilling human trafficking case and discover that one of their own was working closely with the OCG. Warning, major spoilers ahead!

In a huge twist, it was revealed that Rachita's fiancé DCI Martyn Hunter, played by Jamie Bamber, was in fact, a bent copper and had been working as the gang's man on the inside for some time.

Taking to Twitter to react to the bombshell news, one viewer said: "Omg! Martyn is so evil. That means he's part of the trafficking gang….bet he's the head. Seems like he only get close to her just to know what's going on."

"@ImJamieBamber you had me fooled and I am now SHOOK. What a role! Literally the turn in Martyn was epic," someone else added.

Did you see the huge reveal about Rachita's fiancé coming?

Another added: "Was not expecting that! #DIRay," and a fourth said: "What a cliffhanger #DiRay can't wait for tomorrow's episode."

However, other viewers said that they saw the reveal coming and had a bad feeling about Martyn from the very beginning, with one armchair detective tweeting: "I knew that he was a wrong 'un! DCI Martyn Hunter had better not get away with it either the git! I bet that DCI Kerry Henderson is up to something too. She looks sneaky."

The episode ended with Martyn ordering one of his criminal contacts Tranter to shoot Rachita and her partner Tony, and in the closing scene, he was shown riding past on a motorbike and gunning the pair down. Although they both collapsed onto the ground, it looks like only Tony was shot.

DI Ray continues on Thursday 5 May at 9pm on ITV.

