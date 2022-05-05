Moon Knight season two update is here – and fans are seriously disappointed Moon Knight has been a huge hit for Disney+

Although Moon Knight was hugely enjoyed by viewers and critics alike, it looks like there aren't any immediate plans for a follow-up – and it's fair to say fans are disappointed!

MORE: Moon Knight episode five has fans saying the same thing about Oscar Isaac

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com, Oscar Isaac opened up about why a second season is somewhat unlikely. He said: "You know, I think we approached it as 'this is the story'. And let's just put everything out on the table in this story. There are definitely no official plans to continue it. I think it would depend on what the story is."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you finished watching Moon Knight?

However, the star did open up about how much he loved the series, adding: "That being said, I love being Steven. I just love it. It's just like, physically, it's so much fun to be him. So, you know, if there was a story that really made sense, I'd be happy to be part of it."

Oscar opened up about the show's future

Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, who play Harrow and Layla respectively, also opened up about the future of the show, with May saying: "I've not heard anything. So if there [are plans], I'm yet to hear. If there were, I would, yeah, I'd consider returning. Of course."

MORE: Everything you need to know about Oscar Isaac's Disney+ series Moon Knight

MORE: Moon Knight viewers react to late actor Gaspard Ulliel's heartbreaking appearance in episode three

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "The fact that there is not currently #moonknight season 2 planned is my villain origin story how could they tease us with marc and steven just now becoming a team, give us a taste of Egyptian superhero Layla, and introduce us to Jake like that but not give us a season 2."

Another fan added: "They better be planning a movie and a second season (not in any specific order, I just need it to happen somehow)!!!"

The show has no immediate plans for season two

Episode director Mohamed Diab also opened up about the future of the show, telling Deadline: "We don't know if there's a next season. Marvel doesn't go with a conventional way, so even if they like the character and want to extend the world, it could be season two, it could be a standalone film, or he can join another superhero’s journey. I’m kept in the dark, just like the fans.

"We never discussed it being a season two, but one day there’s going to be an expansion, but I don’t know how it’s going to look like."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.