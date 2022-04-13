Moon Knight viewers react to late actor Gaspard Ulliel's heartbreaking appearance in episode three The actor died earlier this year

Viewers tuning into the latest episode of MCU series Moon Knight were left heartbroken as they watched late actor Gaspard Ulliel make a posthumous appearance.

The French actor passed away at the age of 37 in January of this year following a tragic accident in the Alps during a family skiing trip with his long-term partner Gaëlle Piétri and five-year-old son Orso.

In the third episode of the Disney+ series, his character Anton Mogart, aka Midnight Man, was introduced as Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) travelled to Egypt to try and find the tomb of the goddess Ammit.

At the end of the episode, the show paid tribute to the late actor with an in memoriam that read: "In memory of Gaspard Ulliel", which, along with seeing the actor in his final performance, left many viewers emotional.

Viewers were left emotional by the actor's posthumous scenes

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Appreciation post for Gaspard Ulliel. I wish we could've seen more of him and for him to see the love he'd receive. What a great final performance he's blessed us with."

Gaspard Ulliel died in a ski accident earlier this year

Another echoed this, writing: "He did absolutely phenomenal in this episode and may he rest in peace and my condolences to his friends & family," and someone else said: "This episode got me so sad. Rest in peace, Gaspard Ulliel.”

A fourth added: "RIP Gaspard Ulliel. He did a great job with his role, sad he never got to see himself."

In a statement released at the time of his passing, Marvel and Disney said they were "deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel", adding: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time."

Gaspard was best known to audiences for portraying the young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic Saint Laurent, as well as being the face of the Chanel men's fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

