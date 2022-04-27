Moon Knight episode five has fans saying the same thing about Oscar Isaac Give Oscar Isaac all of the awards!

Moon Knight episode five landed on Disney+ on Wednesday, and fans are saying the same thing about the instalment, namely that Oscar Isaac deserves all of the awards!

Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "Oscar Isaac once again proving to be one of the finest actors of our generation. His performance in the most recent episode of Moon Knight just might be his all-time best and I am not okay. Protect Steven Grant at all costs!" Another person added: "GIVE OSCAR ISAAC ALL THE AWARDS POSSIBLE BECAUSE THIS IS PEEK ACTING."

A third person added: "Oscar Isaac deserves an Emmy bro his acting in Moon Knight is absolutely amazing."

Oscar has previously opened up about taking on the role, telling NME: "Oh, nearly every part of me was apprehensive! There was a tiny part of me that thought there might be a possibility of something interesting here. But the larger part of me was saying: ‘I don’t know, man. Are you going to do this to yourself again? Are you going to put yourself into, like, the service of the big machine?'"

Oscar plays Marc in the hit show

He continued: "Clearly, they’re very, very successful. But I just had this horrible nightmare that I would find myself in the middle of a shoot in Budapest with a cape on being like, ‘What the [expletive] am I doing with my life?'"

For those who have yet to watch the show, Moon Knight follows Oscar as Marc Spector, a man who is the avatar to the Ancient Egyptian God Khonshu, who gives him a suit that makes him almost invincible. However, Marc also has multiple personalities, notably the sweet Steven Grant, that he must work and content with.

