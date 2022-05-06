Chicago Fire boss teases Severide's reaction to Casey's return

Chicago Fire fans have a major reunion to look forward to in the NBC drama's highly-anticipated season ten finale as former Firehouse 51 firefighter Matthew Casey returns for the wedding of Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd.

And speaking in a new interview, showrunner Andrea Newman has revealed the state of Severide and Casey's friendship following their time apart over the last few months.

Joining by fellow showrunner Derek Haas, she told Cinema Blend: "Oh, they're great. Severide and Casey are great. There was never a question." Phew!

She added that she feels that the pair's bromance would still be going strong even if it was six years instead of six months, which is very reassuring to know.

The pair have not seen each other for several months

"I think with two guys who have been in the trenches as long as they have together and have just been forged in fire, it doesn't matter what the distance is for those two guys," she explained. "Or how long it would take. I think the two of them, if it was six years apart, you'd walk in and have the same conversation that you were having when you left."

As fans will recall, the show's milestone 200th episode saw Casey leave the Windy City to move to Oregon and help raise his late best friend's children.

Casey actor Jesse Spencer announced his exit last year

Explaining his reasons for exiting the show after almost ten years, actor Jesse Spencer told press at the time: "I realized I'd been doing TV for a long time, so I added it up… We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show."

However, he maintained that reprising his role was entirely out of the question, and so fans have been eagerly awaiting his comeback in the finale ever since it was first teased a few months ago.

"I think that's something that's really great about Jesse, one of many things really great about Jesse Spencer, is he understood that Casey made a promise to Severide to be his best man and Casey is a man of his word," Andrea said. "And Jesse got that as well as we did that that was going to be important to him."

