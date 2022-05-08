Monty Don shares incredible family news - and fans are overjoyed The 66-year-old took to Twitter

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has been inundated with messages of congratulations from fans after announcing some incredible news on Saturday evening.

MORE: Monty Don sparks concern as he misses latest episode of Gardeners World

Taking to Twitter, the presenter revealed that he has welcomed a new grandchild named Daisy Rose Don.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monty Don shares personal garden transformation

He wrote: "Daisy Rose Don born today, a sister to George. A perfect way to end. beautiful May day."

Fans were overjoyed with the announcement and took to the comments section to congratulate the green-fingered star, with one person writing: "Congrats grandpa Don. Gorgeous name!" while another added: "Congratulations to all the family and grandparents, a precious grandson and now a precious granddaughter. You have definitely got to name two rose trees after them both."

MORE: See Gardeners' World host Monty Don's own garden

MORE: See Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost's new 'scaled back' garden after move

A third fan commented: "Congratulations to the Don family! Daisy Rose will bring love and happiness and many magical moments."

Daisy Rose Don born today , a sister to George. A perfect way to end. beautiful May day. — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) May 7, 2022

Monty announced the wonderful news on Twitter

The 66-year-old shares three grown-up children, Tom, Adam and Freya, with his wife Sarah. The couple are already proud grandparents to two-year-old George, who was born in 2019.

The exciting family news comes just days after Monty sparked concern from fans after missing Friday evening's instalment of Gardeners' World.

Viewers took to Twitter to question his whereabouts, with one person writing: "No Monty? TRAGEDY. #GardenersWorld," while another asked: "Where's Monty?"

Monty was unable to present the show as he was busy giving talks and gardening demonstrations at this year's RHS's Malvern Spring Festival - the same location where the latest episode of the show was presented from!

Monty shares three children with his wife, Sarah

Monty handed over the reins to fellow presenters Adam Frost and Arit Anderson, who gave viewers of the programme a glimpse at some of 2022's must-have flowers and plants on display in the Floral Marque.

Fans will be happy to know that it shouldn't be too long before Monty is back on our screens. Taking to Instagram recently, the star shared a snap of his two dogs, golden retriever Nell and Yorkshire terrier Patti, standing in the sunshine at Longmeadow.

"Ready for action!" he captioned it, suggesting that camera crews were back to film in his Hereford garden.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.