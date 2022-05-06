See Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost's new 'scaled back' garden The TV star recently relocated and revealed his new green space to viewers

Gardeners' World's Adam Frost is often seen presenting the show from the comfort of his own garden - which is why it didn't go unnoticed by fans of the BBC show when he began appearing in a new location!

So why did the horticultural expert move home and what does his new garden look like? Find out below…

Adam, 52, has been inviting viewers into his own green space for many years now and previously filmed from his gorgeous three-acre backyard in Lincolnshire, which boasted a sprawling wildflower meadow, two small ponds, a beehive and an extensive vegetable garden.

However, in recent times, Adam and his family - consisting of his wife Sulina, their four children and multiple pets - have relocated to another property.

Adam has been sharing his new outdoor space on the BBC show

Opening up about the move on the programme, he told viewers as he introduced them to his new outdoor space: "Like so many of us over the last couple of years, I had time to just stop and think - probably, in reality for the first time since I was about 16 years old - and realised that my life is slightly chaotic."

"So as a family, we've just decided to scale back, so I can spend more time with them - but it does mean I've got a smaller garden," he continued, adding that while their new family home and garden may be smaller, he "doesn't think that's a bad thing".

Adam has also shared glimpses of the garden on social media

The green-fingered presenter then gave audiences a short tour of his new garden, which features a luscious rectangular lawn space lined with borders and grey paving slabs.

While the new space is a little more stripped-back compared to his old garden, we've no doubt that Adam has big plans for it and will soon be transforming it into a stunning garden thanks to his years of horticultural experience.

He revealed that he already has plans to create a new vegetable garden in a spot where the sun will be shining for the majority of the day and will be soon visiting other gardens for inspiration.

Discussing the task of taking on a new project, Adam warned viewers: "I think the first thing you need to do when you take on a new garden is put the brakes on the excitement and understand what you've got."

