Gardeners' World presenter Monty Don shares incredible news with fans

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has shared some exciting news with his fans - he will be hitting the road with a brand new tour later this year.

Taking to Twitter this week, the horticultural expert wrote: "I shall be going on tour this autumn at theatres around the country. Do come along," followed by a link where fans can purchase tickets.

WATCH: Monty Don is joined by the Duchess of Cornwall on Gardeners' World

The shows will kick off in Monty's hometown of Hereford on 29 October 2022 before heading out across England, Scotland and Wales, with the tour finale taking place at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on 7 December 2022.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Tickets for Harrogate bought...can't wait!!" Another said: "Great, just going to book for me and our gardening club." A third added: "Next year a Global tour. Vancouver Island is beautiful anytime of the year!"

The live shows will see the 66-year-old, who has been the lead presenter on the BBC gardening programme since 2003, share tales from his lengthy career, which has taken him all over the world. For those unable to make any of the ten dates on the tour, there is a chance to tune into a live stream on 5 December 2020.

Fans will be able to meet Monty on his 10 date tour later this year

According to the organisers, he will also discuss "how he created his beautiful garden at Longmeadow, the gardening practices he considers to be the most useful and important, and the magical impact of the changing of the seasons on each part of the garden."

The exciting announcement comes as Monty continues to provide viewers with indispensable gardening advice on the latest series of Gardeners' World.

The show, like many programmes, has suffered several setbacks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including production and filming being delayed and altered in order to comply with social distancing measures and so continues to use segments recorded by its green-fingered contributors on their own devices.

