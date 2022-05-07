Monty Don sparks concern as he misses latest episode of Gardeners World Fortunately, the green-fingered presenter will be back on screens soon

Settling down on the sofa to watch Gardeners' World is how many TV fans love to end the week, but many viewers were left disappointed after tuning into the latest episode of the BBC programme.

Monty Don, who has been the lead presenter on the much-loved show since 2003, was sadly missing from Friday evening's instalment and fans wasted no time in taking to social media to question where he was and when he will be back on screens.

"No Monty? TRAGEDY. #GardenersWorld," one wrote, while another asked: "Where's Monty?" Plenty more also enquired after the horticultural expert and said they were feeling his absence.

So, where was he? While Monty has not given a reason as to why he was missing from the show, it turns out that he wasn't actually very far away from the cameras at all.

Monty's absence on the latest episode has sparked concern among fans

In fact, the reason why Monty couldn't present the show was because he was giving talks and gardening demonstrations to visitors at this year's RHS's Malvern Spring Festival - the same place where the latest episode of the show was presented from!

Monty handed over presenting duties to green-fingered presenters Adam Frost and Arit Anderson, who gave viewers a glimpse at some of this year's must-have flowers and plants on display in the Floral Marque.

Fortunately, it looks like Monty will be back on our screens very soon! Taking to Instagram a few days ago, Monty shared a snap of his two dogs, golden retriever Nell and Yorkshire terrier Patti, at Longmeadow.

"Ready for action!" he captioned it, suggesting that camera crews were back filming in his sprawling Hereford garden.

Meanwhile, Monty recently revealed that he will be hitting the road with a brand new tour later this year. The ten-date tour across the UK, Scotland and Wales will see the 66-year-old share tales from his lengthy career, which has taken him all over the world.

