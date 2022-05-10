BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker issues stark warning to fans The presenter is due to leave the BBC next week

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has issued a warning to his fans on social media after a number of fake accounts have been approaching his viewers, posing as him.

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Dan posted a short video encouraging fans not to give out their details to imposters pretending to be him and asking for money.

The caption read: "Just a little video in response to a number of messages I've been getting. The only contact I will ever give out is the email in my bio. Have a good one."

Addressing his 755,000 followers on Twitter, he said: "Hello, just a quick note because in the last few days, I've got quite a few messages from people saying they've been getting messages from people who are claiming to be me on social media.

"I haven't been doing any of that by the way, your honour," he said jokingly, before adding: "Importantly though, I don't have a private account, so this is it. I wouldn't be sending you any private or direct messages asking you for information or for money or to give you a number to ring to speak to my PA. That is just not happening."

Dan issued a warning to his fans on social media

He went on to urge fans to ignore the messages or report the imposters to Instagram or Facebook, as he has.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section on his Instagram post to thank the 45-year-old for addressing the problem. One person wrote: "Thanks for that as I got a message saying you wanted to follow me," while another added: "Thanks for the warning. I report any spurious 'celebs' that want to follow me."

A third fan recounted their experience, commenting: "Thanks Dan Walker. I had some man proclaiming to be you. It took me a few hours to realise it was not you. But no harm done luckily."

