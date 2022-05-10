The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss shares huge update on season five Are you looking forward to The Handmaid’s Tale season five?

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss has shared a much-anticipated update on the hit show after season four concluded in June 2021. Chatting on The Drew Barrymore Show, the star revealed that filming is well underway - and gave some details on what is happening to her character June in season five.

She said: "It’s going really well, we’re halfway through… I will say it’s a very big season, we’ve been on location a lot, we’ve been in the studio very little - which for us means that it’s very big, and we’re just constantly on the road, a lot of locations.

"June’s journey is very big, other character journeys are very big. And June is dealing with, what does freedom actually mean. Can she really be free, and what does that mean, and where do my place my anger - really big questions, but really identifiable."

Drew Barrymore is a huge fan of the show, and met Elisabeth’s comments with a huge cheer, telling her: "It’s my favourite show ever!"

Season four left things on a huge cliffhanger after - and spoiler alert for those who still need to catch up - June returned to her husband Luke and daughter Nicole after arranging and participating in the murder of Commander Fred Waterford, who repeatedly assaulted her while she was trapped in Gilead.

Samira Wiley, who plays Moira, also recently opened up about season five details to The View, explaining: "We’re picking up, really exactly where we left off. Everyone who saw the season finale knows what happened with Commander Waterford. And so June, as always, is in a little bit of trouble. But she’s in Canada now, and she’s living with Moira, my character, and also her husband, Luke."

