The Handmaid's Tale producer hints at show ending after season five

The Handmaid's Tale recently celebrated the very exciting news that it would be coming back for a fourth and fifth season - but when the June's story finally be wrapped up?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the future of the show, the producer Bruce Miller hinted that season five could well be the show's last. He said: "I mean, we talked about it, and [Elisabeth Moss] and I have talked about it, and the writing staff and I have talked about it extensively about where we're going precisely, but I do feel like after this year, it's a good time to reassess."

"So I know where I am in the story, and I do feel like we're kind of reaching kind of a pivot point, but whether that's the end or not, I don't know."

He added that the worldwide pandemic has changed his perception of the show's future, explaining: "I have to say I would have had very different ideas before the pandemic... It just feels like it's a good time to reassess what you were thinking, just because the story world has opened up because the real world has changed so much."

Elisabeth, who plays June Osbourne on the show, recently confirmed the series would be back for season five in an Instagram video alongside her fellow cast mates. She said: "I'm thrilled to announce that we’ve been picked up for season five. It’s my privilege and honour to tell this story... It’s going to be a wild ride!"

Naturally, fans were delighted, with one writing: "Yes!!!!! Congrats to all! Praise be!" Another added: "Can’t wait to be stressed."

