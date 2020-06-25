The Handmaid's Tale season 4 trailer is the best thing we've seen in ages - watch

Blessed be the squad. The Handmaid's Tale season four trailer is finally here, and shows the aftermath of the season three finale as the citizens of Gilead begin to rise up against the tyrannical system.

The finale (and spoiler alert for those who have yet to catch up) sees June manage to pull off an incredible operation to rescue the children of Gilead by helping them to escape on a plane to Canada, where they begin to be reunited with surviving members of their families. However, June is shot during the heist, and season three ends on a cliffhanger with her dying in the forest.

Elisabeth Moss plays June in the hit show

In a mixture of old clips and new footage from season four, the trailer hints that June survives the shooting and becomes the leader of a new underground movement to free Gilead, and will continue to be helped by Commander Lawrence and her love interest Nick, while Aunt Lydia is determined to stop her by any means necessary. It also confirms that the show won't be back until 2021.

June fights against Aunt Lydia in the new trailer

Fans were delighted by the new trailer, with one writing: "Knowing June is changing and shaking that ruthless country up to its core is thrilling and astounding. We can't wait not only for the pandemic to be over next year but also for the new season of THT!!!!" Another person added: "I was so furious when she didn't leave with others in the finale but now I see why and I'm excited!"

O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke Bankole, opened up about what to expect from season four on This Morning back in March, saying: "It's weird because you're always like 'come on Elizabeth, go on [get out of] Gilead' and it can just be the same thing over and over again and I wasn't sure what you do from season to season to season. And [so the writers] came up with some ideas for this season, where I was like 'You going to do this?! Ok, are you sure? Alright cool!'"