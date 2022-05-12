Our Father viewers all saying the same thing about chilling Netflix documentary Donald Cline fathered over 50 children in the 1970s and 80s

Netflix's chilling new documentary, Our Father, landed on the streaming site on Wednesday and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the film.

MORE: True-crime fans won't want to miss Netflix's wild new documentary Our Father - get the details

The new programme tells the story of leading fertility doctor Donald Cline, who covertly inseminated many of his female patients and fathered over 50 children by swapping donated sperm for his own - and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen the new documentary?

Taking to Twitter, many Netflix users expressed their shock at the revelations made in the documentary, with many "sickened" by the former doctor.

One person wrote: "#OurFather documentary on Netflix has to be one of the most evil true story documentaries I have ever seen. I'm sick to my stomach," while another added: "#OurFather has to be one of the most disturbing things I've ever watched. The fact that this man got away with this for so long, and after ALL OF IT COMING OUT, only got fined $500 and lost his medical license?! That judge should be ashamed of themselves, what a slap in the face!"

MORE: Where is Our Father's Donald Cline now?

MORE: 7 best crime documentaries on Netflix that are a must-watch

A third viewer commented: "Just finished watching #OurFather on Netflix and I'm sick. I can NOT believe what I just watched. Another confirmation that crimes against women are not taken seriously and consistently downplayed. The prosecutor was pathetic."

Donald Cline fathered over 50 children between 1979 and 1986

Other viewers were left stunned by the extent of Donald's deceit, with one person tweeting: "#OurFather has to be the craziest documentary I've watched in a while," while another added: "Wow. #OurFather on Netflix was a crazy and wild ride. Right up to the end. Absolutely infuriating. Wow."

A third person commented: "This #OurFather documentary is beyond crazy. I couldn't imagine finding out I had dozens of siblings who lived within a 20mi radius of me."

Viewers were sickened by the documentary

For those who have yet to see the documentary, it follows Jacoba Ballard, who, after taking an at-home fertility test, discovered that she had dozens of half-siblings whose mothers had visited Donald's clinic.

Once described as the "best infertility doctor in Indianapolis", Donald had hopeful parents-to-be come to his clinic in their droves in the hopes of receiving top treatment. Unbeknownst to them, he was using his own sperm to inseminate his patients and is thought to have fathered anywhere from 50 to 90 children between 1979 and 1986.

Our Father is available to stream on Netflix.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.