Viewers plead Netflix to remove 'sickening' Jimmy Savile documentary

If there's one thing Netflix subscribers love, it's a true-crime documentary and Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story which landed this week has already generated plenty of conversation online.

However, it seems that the two-part docuseries has not gone down as well with viewers as well as previous shows such as Bad Vegan and The Tinder Swindler. In fact, many have taken to social media to plead with the streaming platform to remove the disturbing doc.

WATCH: Netflix has released a new documentary about Jimmy Savile

The show examines how the prolific sex offender managed to fool an entire nation for four decades. As the synopsis reads: "Jimmy Savile was one of the United Kingdom's most beloved TV personalities. Shortly after his death in 2011, an investigation prompted more than 450 horrific allegations of sexual assault and abuse, with victims as young as five."

"Have to ask myself if I really wanna watch this new Jimmy Saville documentary? How could you grow up watching him not thinking he was a creepy [expletive]," someone questioned, while others requested that the promo for the documentary be removed from the top of their homepage.

Will you be checking out the docuseries?

As someone said: "Hey @Netflixhelps @NetflixUK, is there any way I can permanently hide the Jimmy Saville documentary from appearing in the highlights or on the Netflix screensaver like you can on Amazon Prime? Because I don't want to see Jimmy Saville on my screen, as I'm sure you'd understand."

Viewers called the show 'sickening' and 'unsettling'

Those who have already checked it out have revealed that they were left sick to their stomachs watching the show. One person wrote: "As with everything I have watched involving Jimmy Saville, it's all sickening and disturbing, but equally compelling viewing. The new documentary by Netflix is outstanding,"

Another said: "Watching the new Jimmy Savile documentary on Netflix and it's the most unsettling piece of television I think I've ever seen."

Echoing this, a third added: "Watching the Jimmy Saville documentary on @Netflix is one of the most harrowing pieces of programming I have ever seen. So many signs and yet all missed … frightening."

The release of Netflix's documentary comes ahead of The Reckoning, the BBC's dramatisation of the predator's rise to fame and the scandal following his death. The upcoming three-part series will see Steve Coogan play the disgraced TV presenter and is expected to air later this year.

