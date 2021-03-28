Midsomer Murders: where is the ITV drama filmed?

Whether it's new episodes or reruns of old ones, we love watching Midsomer Murders. The long-running ITV series focuses on a county that surely must have the highest death toll in the UK - but looks picturesque nonetheless.

But where exactly is the crime drama filmed? Here's what we know about the show's stunning filming locations…

For many years, the show has used several different locations to bring to life the fictional town of Causton, where Neil Dudgeon's character DCI Barnaby and his predecessor DCI Tom Barnaby live and work.

The Oxfordshire market towns of Wallingford, Thame, Warborough and Henley-on-Thames have been used repeatedly throughout the series, with Thame being the most popular among the show's location scouts.

The small market town accounts for a total of 21 Midsomer filming locations, including Causton Town Hall and Causton library, while Wallingford's Corn Exchange has been used in the past to represent Causton's theatre.

Most of the show is filmed in Oxfordshire

Several of the shops, buildings and pubs in Warborough and Henley-on-Thames also feature in the popular series, with the former's The Six Bells pub doubling as The Black Swan in the Midsomer village of Badger's Drift.

However, it seems that for the newest episodes, which are currently being aired on ITV1, the show has ventured further afield. Actress Imogen Stubbs, who guest stars in The Sting of Death, revealed that the episode was actually filmed in the Buckinghamshire village of Little Missenden.

Some of the new episodes were filmed in Buckinghamshire

"Working on Midsomer Murders has been a revelation for me as I live in London and I had no idea how beautiful some of these places along the green belt are," she told Bradford Zone.

"We filmed in a place called Little Missenden that was full of hills and beautiful forests and we saw piglets and chicks and sat in deck chairs by a river that looked clean enough to drink. There is something almost healing about reminding oneself about the beauty of England."

