Susanna Reid moved by emotional GMB segment as viewers left 'in bits'

Susanna Reid was clearly moved during Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain when one of the show's guests, British poet Hussain Manawer, performed a poem dedicated to his late mother.

Hussain first appeared on the show back in 2018 and returned to promote his new poetry book, Life is Sad and Beautiful, as well as discuss how poetry helped him deal with grief and depression following his mother's death.

WATCH: Susanna Reid was moved by this emotional moment on GMB

The poet performed a piece from his new book upon request from Susanna and her co-host Ben Shephard. One particularly moving line read: "To find peace in me is still a dream to be. So, yeah, I hope you're proud of me and I hope one day if I get to Heaven mum, I hope there's great hospitality.

"When no one's looking, throw me down a white rose and if it lands in my lap, my feeling will be true, mum, Heaven does have a balcony."

"Thank you, Hussain. Beautiful," said Susanna.

Hussain performed an emotional poem on GMB

Kate Garraway was audibly moved by the poem and exclaimed, "Oh!"

"Your mum knew that you loved her, Hussain," said Ben.

Susanna went on to say: "Your mum's so proud of you," before Ben reiterated: "Your whole family and we are as well because it wasn't that long ago that we did that interview with you and you won the poetry competition and now look at you, all these years later. You've written your own poetry book."

Susanna added: "I think, also, in the wake of the loss that so many people have experienced in the last couple of years, saying those words will really resonate with people watching."

Viewers were also moved by the segment

Viewers were left in tears following the emotional segment, with many taking to Twitter to praise the poignant poem. One person wrote: "Hussain Manawar on GMB. Beautiful words. I'm in bits," while another added: "Hussain Manawer making me cry this morning, his poem is amazing #gmb @GMB."

A third viewer commented: "@gmb Wow what a touching poem by Hussain. Absolutely beautiful. Thank you," while another agreed, adding: "Wow. Had chills listening to @HussainManawer on @GMB this morning."

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV.

