Ruth Langsford talks surprise career move away from ITV

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford has opened up about her surprise career move back in 2017, when she began presenting her own show on QVC.

Appearing on the latest instalment of James Martin's Saturday Morning, the 62-year-old revealed that she "didn't see it coming".

Quizzing Ruth about her QVC programme, Ruth Langsford's Fashion Edit, which she hosts alongside Jack Kabler, James said: "One thing that makes you feel comfortable is, tell us about this QVC thing you've been working on. Because you've been doing this for quite a while now and it's gone from strength to strength.

"It's a big hit that you've got," he added, to which the former This Morning star replied: "Thank you. It is a big hit. I always feel like I'm showing off when I say that, but it really has been."

Ruth went on to explain how her role at QVC came as a surprise: "When something is a completely different thing to everything I've done before... I didn't see it coming.

Ruth appeared on James Martin's show over the weekend

"I'm delighted it did, I did not see it coming, I didn't go looking for it," she added.

Describing how the job came about, Ruth said: "So QVC approached me, and I was like, 'Wow, yeah, course I'll go and talk to them,' and it's gone from there."

She continued: "You say about fashion, I know I liked clothes, I know I liked to try and look stylish.

"But when you say about, 'maybe this moment was coming,' when I look back, one of the things I was good at at school was needlework."

Ruth hosted This Morning with her husband Eamonn for 15 years

Ruth was perhaps best known for co-presenting ITV's This Morning alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes. The couple hosted the show every Friday for 15 years until Eamonn revealed that he had been "dropped" by the broadcaster during an interview with the Daily Mail Weekend magazine in February.

"They're sly," he said. "They didn't want to announce that I'd been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I'd walked away from them rather than the other way round."

