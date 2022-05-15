American Idol shares news on the show's future ahead of semi-finals Back for more!

American Idol has become one of the longest running competition series in the country, and it's coming back for even more!

The showrunners took to social media ahead of the semi-finals episode for the current installment, its 20th, airing on Sunday night, to reveal that the series would return for another season.

VIDEO: Chayce Beckham wins American Idol Season 19

"Sing along with us #AmericanIdol is returning for another season!!" the message read, and fans instantly took to the comments with elation.

"YEAH!!!!!! SEASON 21!!!!!!!!!!!" one excitedly commented, with many agreeing by saying they "can't wait." Several also requested to see the same panel of judges return.

"With the same judges I hope??!!!" one said, and another added: "Y'all better keep the same judges too!" A third also wrote: "Best panel of judges.. They are fun to watch… They compliment talents and [are] very constructive…"

Audiences have developed quite an affinity for the current panel, consisting of Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry, who have been together for five seasons ever since the show's revival on ABC.

American Idol is returning for Season 21

However, one factor has stayed the same, that being the involvement of Ryan Seacrest as the host since the very first season in 2002.

Currently, Idol is gearing up for the ongoing season's penultimate episode, where the Top 5 will perform for the nation's votes to enter the finale.

The competition has now narrowed down to Leah Marlene, Nicolina Bozzo, Fritz Hager, Noah Thompson, and Huntergirl.

Carrie Underwood will be the mentor for this week as the semi-finalists head over to Las Vegas while she continues with her residency.

Carrie Underwood will mentor the Top 5 contestants

The American Idol Season 4 winner will advise the contestants as they try to earn the last bit of votes before the finale, while FINNEAS will appear for a special performance.



