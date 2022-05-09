American Idol rocked by COVID news that shakes up latest episode - details The Top 7 will become the Top 5

American Idol experienced a bit of shake up in the latest installment as it was revealed that COVID had affected two of its biggest breakouts.

In the new episode, host Ryan Seacrest revealed during the opening remarks that two of the contestants, Noah Thompson and Fritz Hager, had tested positive for COVID.

He shared that both felt unwell at the start of the week and once they tested positive, were quickly isolated for the safety of the rest of the contestants.

Noah will be performing virtually from his hotel room while the audiences will be treated to Fritz's rehearsal video in lieu of a performance.

Fritz still managed to impress the judges with his footage from the previous day's rehearsals for his first set, performing an original song titled All My Friends. When asked by Luke how he was feeling, he responded: "I'm feeling good, just ready to get back out there!"

Fritz Hager is one of the contestants who tested positive for COVID-19

Noah also responded in the positive, saying he was "getting by" while he spoke to the judges after his first performance of the song Painted Blue.

"We've got strict health and safety protocols," Ryan explained: "And we continue to follow all local guidelines. And we wish them well and to feel good."

The Mother's Day episode of the season will see contestants dedicate their performances to their mothers, who supported them through it, paired with a separate performance of a TikTok hit.

The episode is slated to be a tough one, as the season's Top 7 contestants are to be cut into the Top 5 heading into the semi-finals the following week, already posing to be a challenge for Fritz and Noah, two fan favorites.

Noah Thompson performed from his hotel room

As Ryan announced the news, upset sighs and exclamations could be heard from the judges panel, comprising of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry.

