Katy Perry pays tribute to rarely seen mother on American Idol The Roar singer is a mother herself

Katy Perry left a heartwarming feeling in the hearts of many American Idol viewers when she, like the other contestants, paid tribute to her mother.

The singer was joined on the latest installment of the show by her mother Mary and even got the chance to deliver a Mother's Day shout-out.

While she didn't directly gesture to her mother or bring her out, she did get another chance to shine when the show started off with a recap of her viral moment from the previous week's episode.

The pop star's Little Mermaid-inspired outfit caused her to take a tumble while seated on the judges' panel. She kept things much simpler this week in a champagne-colored mini-dress with a flared skirt and ties going through the seams. "Too top heavy," she deemed her whimsical Disney ensemble.

Ryan did get the chance to wish her a happy Mother's Day, to which she took the chance to extend that sentiment to "all the mothers out there."

Katy also shared a sweet homage to her mother with a series of photographs from over the years she shared on her social media before the show.

Katy's Disney tumble was a talking point in the episode once again

The Dark Horse performer included many shots of themselves engaging in typically kooky behavior, including dressing up in fun costumes and posing in matching face masks.

She even included a vintage photograph of themselves that featured Katy prior to her fame, when she still rocked her natural blonde locks.

"Tonight, we celebrate our mamas with contestant dedications to their moms," she wrote.

"I'm so profoundly grateful for my own mama, Mary, who will be with me tonight @americanidol. Grab your momma or the person you love the most and tune in tonight at 8p ET/5p PT, and vote for your top 5 live."

The singer shared several throwbacks ahead of the show

The Mother's Day episode of the season saw contestants dedicate their performances to their mothers, who watched them on stage.

The episode is slated to be a tough one, as the season's Top 7 contestants are to be cut into the Top 5 heading into the semi-finals the following week.

