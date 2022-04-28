American Idol reveals new mentor - and fans are confused The Top 10 is headed to Disneyland

American Idol is ramping up to a strong endgame as the previous set of installments saw the contestants narrowed down to a fierce Top 10.

Katy Perry left surprised on American Idol as she makes rare relationship comment

The remaining performers will be heading this week to Disneyland for Disney Night, where they will sing numbers from Disney productions, and they have a very special guest acting as their mentor.

The official Idol Instagram page revealed that Derek Hough will be the guest mentor for the upcoming installment, replacing Ben Platt, who will instead perform during the season finale.

"Hey everyone it's Derek Hough here at Disneyland," the dancer revealed in a video message.

Derek Hough hints at wanting to expand his family with girlfriend Hayley Erbert

"Make sure you tune in Sunday night on American Idol where I will be a guest mentor for Disney Night. It's going to be a truly magical evening, so make sure you tune in!"

Derek already has a close relationship with Idol parent network ABC, having performed for several of their holiday and Disney-themed specials and acting as a judge on Dancing with the Stars.

Derek will act as the mentor for the American Idol Top 10

However, several fans were confused by the decision, as they know him primarily to be a dancer and choreographer. As one put it: "Why? Will the contestants be dancing?"

"Love the Hough family but this is a singing competition. Should have been a singer and not a dancer," another said, with a third adding: "I really don't understand the mentors this season? Are they going to be doing the waltz up on stage?"

Lionel Richie has hilarious reaction to Luke Bryan's emotional moment on American Idol

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert share exciting update from Las Vegas

While many others also questioned where Ben was, there were quite a few who defended the decision to have Derek on and showed their enthusiasm.

One wrote: "Talented. Sings in his Vegas show. You will do great," with another saying: "So handsome can't wait to see him," and a third also writing: "Thanks Idol y'all made my day."

Derek has established a close relationship with Disney, often including his sister Julianne

Despite his prominence as a dancer, the older Hough sibling has been known to sing quite often during his Las Vegas shows and several of his performance specials.

Derek also briefly fronted a band called Ballas Hough Band with fellow DWTS alum Mark Ballas, where he provided lead vocals.

