Gentleman Jack viewers in tears over devastating plot detail

Gentleman Jack season two is nearing its conclusion on BBC One, with Mariana's meddling proving to cause more problems for Anne Lister and her wife, Ann Walker.

During the latest episode, viewers watched as news of Anne's secret union with Ann was sent to one of the papers in York, leading to an emotional moment between the couple that left fans in tears.

After hearing about the snippet in the papers, Ann was left feeling humiliated and upset. In an attempt to uplift her wife, Anne recalled an incident from earlier in their relationship: "Do you remember at Crow Nest when Mrs Priestly walked in on us and you laughed," she said. "I was mortified and you laughed. I think in that moment, I saw for the first time the real you. It was as brave as anyone."

Viewers took to Twitter to express their emotion over the tender scene, with one person writing: "I'm not crying….. Honest. This was so beautiful and emotional #GentlemanJack," while another added: "Crying over this scene."

A third fan commented: "I'm crying, this was so sweet."

Fans were in tears over the latest episode

Other fans praised the overall episode, with one person tweeting: "Reading the diaries is one thing. Seeing it play out onscreen is quite another. #SuranneJones and #SophieRundle putting me through the emotional wringer. Again. Phenomenal," while another added: "Wow wow WOW!! This last scene in Ep six blew me away and I felt it ALL. #SuranneJones NEVER ceases to amaze me!"

Many viewers also called for a third season of the show, which has yet to be renewed. One person wrote: "My god. There has to be more seasons. I refuse to think that there are only two episodes left. The emotions that this show makes me go through have never happened to me before with any other show," while another added: "@BBCOne @HBO they deserve season three, and don't break hearts."

Gentleman Jack season two continues on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC One.

