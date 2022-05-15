Gardeners' World star Monty Don shares adorable snap of new granddaughter The presenter took to Instagram

Gardeners' World host Monty Don recently welcomed a new granddaughter named Daisy Rose Don, and now the star has posted an adorable picture of the newborn.

MORE: Monty Don shares incredible family news - and fans are overjoyed

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the green-fingered presenter reposted a photo shared by his son and Daisy's father, Adam, which shows the gorgeous baby lying in a bed of blankets.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monty Don is joined by the Duchess of Cornwall on Gardeners' World

Adam posted the snap to his account on Saturday alongside the caption: "Thank you for all the kind messages regarding Daisy."

Monty announced the joyous news just last week with a post to Twitter that read: "Daisy Rose Don born today, a sister to George. A perfect way to end beautiful May day."

Fans were left overjoyed and rushed to the comments to congratulate the BBC presenter. One person wrote: "Congrats grandpa Don. Gorgeous name!" while another added: "Congratulations to all the family and grandparents, a precious grandson and now a precious granddaughter. You have definitely got to name two rose trees after them both."

MORE: Monty Don sparks concern as he misses latest episode of Gardeners World

MORE: See Gardeners' World host Monty Don's own garden

A third fan tweeted: "Congratulations! When you have Grandchildren you realise what it was all about!"

Monty posted the adorable photo to his Instagram Stories

Besides Adam, the 66-year-old shares two other grown-up children, Tom and Freya, with his wife Sarah. The couple are already proud grandparents to two-year-old George, who was born in 2019.

The news comes after Monty was absent from another episode of Gardeners' World on Friday evening.

Monty shares three children with his wife, Sarah

Fans took to Twitter to question the star's absence, with one person writing: "This week's episode of gardeners world is all about houseplants. But where is Monty?" while another added: "What a lovely program that was on Friday, very interesting. I’m hoping Monty is keeping well?? I've been a keen follower of Gardeners World for many years."

The star was also absent from last week's instalment of the show as he was busy giving talks and gardening demonstrations at this year's RHS's Malvern Spring Festival.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.