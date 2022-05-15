David Tennant and Catherine Tate to return to Doctor Who - and fans are ecstatic The fan favourite pair are back!

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to return to Doctor Who, reuniting to film new episodes to coincide with the show's 60th-anniversary celebrations.

MORE: David Tennant shares secret words of support for new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa after BAFTA appearance

The two actors played one of the most loved Doctor/companion duos in the series, with David starring as the Tenth Doctor for five years from 2005 to 2010, while Catherine played Donna Noble in the 2006 Christmas special before appearing in season four in 2008.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant tearful as he leaves Doctor Who

The BBC has confirmed that new scenes are due to air in 2023, over 12 years since the two fan favourites appeared together in the series.

The circumstances in which Donna and the Doctor will make their comeback is unknown, with the BBC simply teasing: "The Doctor and Donna parted ways when the Doctor had to wipe Donna's memory, making her forget him, in order to save her life. He left her family with a warning: if ever she remembers, she will die.

"But with the two coming face to face once more, the big question is, just what brings the Doctor and Donna back together?"

READ: Doctor Who announces Ncuti Gatwa as new Doctor – details

MORE: David Tennant’s wife Georgia has best reaction to Doctor Who casting news

Russell T Davies, who is returning as the showrunner for the 60th anniversary, said: "They're back! And it looks impossible - first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles

"Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

Fans were quick to express their delight on social media, with one person writing: "I cried on a train platform. My favourite TARDIS team I'm so happy," while another added: "Honestly want to scream I’m so excited David Tennant and Catherine Tate."

A third fan commented: "The way it would’ve been enough to send me over the edge to have Ten OR Donna return. But Ten AND Donna returning? I'm gonna need some updates to the Oxford English dictionary because there are no words. There are none."

The exciting news comes just a week after it was announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa would be playing the 14th Doctor.

Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the 14th Doctor

Chatting about his new role in a statement, Ncuti said: "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared."

He went on: "This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.