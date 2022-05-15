Conversations With Friends viewers divided as they make comparisons to Normal People The series stars Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn

Conversations With Friends, the second of Sally Rooney's novels to be adapted for the small screen, landed on BBC iPlayer and Hulu on Sunday - and viewers are divided over the new drama.

MORE: Conversations With Friends: cast, release date and trailer for the new Sally Rooney adaptation

The hotly anticipated series arrived just over two years after Normal People hit our screens, which proved to be a massive hit amongst viewers and rocketed its stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal to the heights of fame.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What do you think of the new series?

Fans took to Twitter to give their verdict on the show, with some favouring Normal People over the new drama. One person tweeted: "Just binged #ConversationswithFriends, they've changed quite a lot from the book, but it really works. Thoroughly enjoyable, but I'm still partial to #NormalPeople. Love @hulu and @BBC and the entire team for yet another great show!" while another added: "#ConversationswithFriends how does it feel to not live up to the Normal People series."

MORE: David Tennant and Catherine Tate to return to Doctor Who - and fans are ecstatic

MORE: SNL's Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial sketch sparks viewer complaints

A third viewer commented: "So…1.5 eps into #ConversationsWithFriends and it's feeling like Normal People was a lightning in a bottle-type deal," while another tweeted: "Is it just me or is #ConversationswithFriends lacking the emotional intensity of Normal People and don't get me started on Joe Alwyn's Irish accent!"

Some viewers were divided over the new drama

However, not all viewers were left disappointed by the new show, with many taking to Twitter to praise the drama. One person wrote: "#ConversationsWithFriends is everything I wanted and more. I'm so happy," while another added: "Five episodes in and #ConversationsWithFriends is one of the most beautifully filmed things I've seen in years. The cinematography is so wonderful and the acting too! The chemistry, the feelings. Chills."

A third fan preferred the new series to the 2020 drama, tweeting: "Update: we watched the first four episodes and loved it (and I personally like it more than the Normal People adaptation)," while another praised the casting: "Every character is cast so perfectly. This makes me so happy."

Many fans praised the new series

For those who have yet to catch Conversations With Friends, it follows Dublin university students and former lovers Frances and Bobbi, who become involved with an older married couple - journalist Melissa and actor Nick.

The show features a fantastic cast and stars newcomer Alison Oliver alongside Loki's Sasha Lane, The Favourite's Joe Alwyn and Girls star Jemima Kirke.

Conversations With Friends is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Hulu.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.