Did you know Gentleman Jack star Sophie Rundle has a famous fiancé? 

Fans are loving the second season of Gentleman Jack, which follows the first-ever lesbian marriage between Anne Lister and Ann Walker - and stars Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle respectively as the wedded couple. But did you know that Sophie actually has a famous fiancé in real life? Find out more…

MORE: Gentleman Jack: the tragic true story of the real-life Anne Lister

Sophie is engaged to Matt Stokoe, an actor best known for his roles in shows including Misfits, The Musketeers, Bodyguard and the Netflix series Cursed. He and Sophie met on the set of Jamestown, in which they co-starred together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Suranne Jones reveals behind-the-scenes look at Gentlemen Jack

Speaking about their upcoming nuptials to You magazine, she said: "I’m not a very good bride-to-be. I poked my head into the world of big wedding productions and was, like, 'Nope! We’ll figure something out.’ My parents have seen me in a wedding dress with big hair on screen so many times, they’re just not that interested."

MORE: Who is Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones married to?

MORE: Gentleman Jack star teases 'heart-wrenching' moments

The pair welcomed their baby son back in April 2021, and Sophie shared the lovely news on Instagram, writing: "Our little boy, who arrived safely and happily over the Easter weekend and changed the game forever. My little egg. My overflowing, grateful heart."

Matt has starred in Misfits and Bodyguard

She recently followed up with a birthday post after the youngster turned one, writing: "If somebody could please explain to me how this little frog is a whole year old already that would maybe calm me down about the terrifying speed at which time passes these days okay cool thanks.

The pair share a baby son

"Happy birthday little dude. Guess I have to stop calling you ‘The Baby’ now. Excuse me while I scroll through my camera roll and weep and weep and kiss your chubby little cheeks that I love so much."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.