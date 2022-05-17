Sex Pistols biopic receives major criticism from former bandmate The series follows the band's early days

Sex Pistols star John Lydon has criticised the upcoming biopic, Pistol, claiming that the X-rated scenes included in the series are "upsetting".

The new drama is based on a memoir by the rock band's former guitarist Steve Jones and follows the early days of the rock band in West London while detailing Steve's battle with sex addiction.

John, who previously threatened to sue the show's producers, told The Mirror: "It's upsetting as a lot of it has sexual connotations which are dubious at best. They have gone for the wrong end of things just to be sensational.

"I think there is much more quality to the Pistols than that," the 66-year-old added.

The publication understands that the former frontman has not seen the show yet.

The rockstar, who is also known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, previously branded his former bandmates Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook "dead wood" after being removed from the biopic's production process.

John Lydon criticised the upcoming biopic

"Cutting me out is a shockingly stupid move," he said. "It's so ridiculous. It's so preposterous."

"They can all [expletive] off. I supported them for years and years and years, knowing they were dead wood."

The six-part series, which arrives on Disney + at the end of this month, promises to guide viewers "through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music."

The series stars Toby Wallace, Jacob Slater, Anson Boon, Christian Lees and Louis Partridge as the famous bandmates, while The Queen's Gambit actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays the band’s manager Malcolm McLaren.

Pistol follows the band's early years

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams is featuring as punk icon Jordan, with St Trinian's star Talulah Riley taking on the role of fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood.

Iris Law, the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, will also be making her screen debut in the drama playing Soo Catwoman.

Pistol premieres on Disney + on May 31.

