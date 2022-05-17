Piers Morgan breaks silence on shocking TalkTV moment

Piers Morgan has broken his silence on the shocking moment that occurred on his TalkTV show on Monday evening.

MORE: Piers Morgan claims he's becoming 'more and more concerned' about the Queen's health

During the latest instalment of Piers Morgan: Uncensored, the former GMB star's interview with a trans rights activist was cut short after the guest hurled an expletive at him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan hosts his own talk show on TalkTV

The broadcaster addressed the incident on Twitter on Tuesday morning by retweeting a clip from the interview alongside the caption: "ICYMI: Last night, I tried to interview one of the militant trans activists involved in wearing balaclavas & terrorising women at the Emmeline Pankhurst statue in Manchester. It didn’t go well, but it was very insightful as to how vile, abusive & intolerant some of them are…"

MORE: Piers Morgan supports Sharon Osbourne after 'worrying' Ozzy Osbourne news

SEE: Piers Morgan's lavish UK homes always divide fans – see inside

For those who didn't catch the surprising moment, the interviewee, 'Jame,' was attending a demonstration in Manchester organised by the activist group Trans Rise Up, while appearing on Piers' show.

Piers spoke out about the shock moment on Monday's show

'Jame' wore a wig, sunglasses and face mask to conceal their identity, with the former daytime star beginning the interview by stating: "I have always supported trans rights to fairness and equality and I mean that sincerely."

The interviewee responded by saying: "That's [expletive], bro," to which Piers replied: "You can say '[expleitve], bro' and you're entitled to. It's an uncensored show and you've just proven it."

The pair then engaged in a heated debate before Piers went on to say: "I've explained my position, what is your problem with my position?"

Piers fronts his own evening show on TalkTV

'Jame' responded: "I don’t really know. I’m going to leave the interview, now. I kind of only came on here because I thought it would be kind of funny. But I wanted to say you're a [expletive]."

After apologising to viewers for his guest's profanity, Piers branded 'Jame' a "complete idiot," and concluded the interview.

Piers Morgan: Uncensored airs on weeknights from Monday to Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.