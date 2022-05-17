Doctor Who casts Heartstopper star as new 'Rose' - and fans have questions Are we entering the Doctor Who multiverse?

Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney has been cast as a character named Rose in the highly-anticipated Doctor Who 60th anniversary episode - and fans (us included!) have questions.

The 19-year-old actress, who has won legions of fans across the globe thanks to her portrayal of transgender teenager Elle Argent in the beloved Netflix series, will make her debut on the show next year.

Fans wasted no time in trying to work out if Yasmin's Rose will have any connection to Billie Piper's much-loved companion from the show's first two seasons of the reboot. Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Theory: The 60th will be Doctor Who's take on a multiverse storyline. She is a multiverse version of Rose (same age and everything)."

A second echoed this, writing: "My bets is that its an AU rose. My hopes are that we get to see both of them though," while someone else speculated another backstory. "Donna and Shaun's daughter. Calling it," they said. However, many more were just downright confused. As one such fan wrote: "WHAT DOES IT MEAN."

While it seems that all will be made clear in time, showrunner Russell T Davies has teased: "Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You'll find out in 2023, but it's an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set."

The Heartstopper actress will playing a character by the name of Rose

He added: "We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world - and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!"

Meanwhile, Yasmin gushed: "If anyone would have told 8-year-old Yasmin that one day she'd be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them.

"This show has a place in so many people's hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it's made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready."

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles in the 60th anniversary

The casting announcement comes fresh off the back of the news that fellow Netflix star Ncuti Gatwa will be playing the 14th Time Lord and that former stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate will be returning to the sci-fi show for the special anniversary episode.

The two actors played one of the most loved Doctor/companion duos in the series, with David starring as the Tenth Doctor for five years from 2005 to 2010, while Catherine played Donna Noble in the 2006 Christmas special before appearing in season four in 2008.

The BBC has confirmed that new scenes are due to air in 2023, over 12 years since the two fan favourites appeared together in the series.



